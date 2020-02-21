Bride and Groom say their "I do's" at bridge

A one of kind wedding takes place at the point where Mexico meets with the U.S., proving that love has no borders.

A chilly morning doesn't stop two lovebirds from saying their "I do’s."

Adrian Ulloa Palacios looked warmly at his bride to be, Alma Marie Stakley. It was day Adrian had asked help from a higher power to make possible.

“It's beautiful because I've been waiting for a day like today,” Adrian said. “I prayed to god every day for a wife, for a woman like her.”

Both met through their church and nearly a year later fell madly in love.

“I told her, ‘I think you're the woman for me.’ So I asked her, ‘will you be my wife?’ and she said yes.”

Alma say it didn't long for Adrian to win her heart.

“It was love at first sight,” Alma said. “I loved him and he had no idea. He never imagined it but from there, love grew.”

So when it came time to get married, they didn't want to wait any longer. Adrian, a Mexican citizen, and Alma, a U.S. citizen decided to tie the knot between both countries. In front of family, friends, and people waiting in line they said their vows.

“I am so happy today is here and we're together in marriage. We are so happy, despite this cold, we are so happy we're finally here.”

A story of love that shows no borders or bridges exist when the heart wants what it wants.

Adrian is working to get his U.S. citizenship to live with his new wife.