Bridge crossing numbers hit hard during pandemic

Towns along the U.S. and Mexico border have been hit hard due to the travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laredo is known as the gateway city for a reason.

With four main land ports of entry, Laredo provides a path to hundreds and thousands of tourists and traders to move back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico each year.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it has all changed.

"It's a very large drop in the crossing, some of them are very noticeable."

According to Miguel Conchas, the president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, when comparing March to May 2020 bridge crossing numbers to March to May 2019, we see a steadily decrease around the same time the travel restriction was put in place.

When looking at commercial numbers provided by the Laredo International Bridge System, bridge crossing is down a little over 30 percent when comparing the month of May of last year.

Conchas says despite commercial travel being allowed, many factories and manufacturers decided to close.

In May of 2019, there were 210,617 commercial crossings reported. In 2020 there were only 142,143.

This chart shows a big dip in non-commercial bridge crossing during the month of April 2020, the chamber reports 62.8 percent decrease from one year to the next.

In 2019, pedestrian crossing from March through May remained high and steady close to 300,000 pedestrians per month.

Fast forward to this year, a 79.7 percent decrease was seen in April compared to last year.

In May, a small jump in pedestrian crossing at 86,233, but the increase does not compare to last year's numbers.

Conchas says his biggest worry is the federal government extending the travel restriction that remains in effect through the June 22nd.

"Pedestrians impact the downtown areas, like the outlet mall. But vehicle traffic is really the one that impacts the whole city. Those are the ones that travel to other sections of town."

Conchas says if people are not crossing, that means less revenue coming into the City of Laredo, something the Laredo mayor and city manager say they're tracking on a daily and weekly basis.



City Manager Robert Eads estimates as of now a little over $6.1 million loss is expected in bridge revenue.

"Our trans border crossers not only provide money through toll collection, but remember the city only collects money when people go into Mexico. North bound people provide the other revenue stream which are sales tax, hotel/motel tax, those are the other part of the budget shortfall."

Eads says they have been preparing for these shortfalls since February.

Taking into consideration all forms of revenue for the City of Laredo, Eads expects about 18 to 24 million dollars shortfall at the end of this fiscal year in September.