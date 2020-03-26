Bridge data reveals this month has seen an increase in trade

Commerce continues to be strong during these trying times, but the amount of people crossing our bridges is a different story.

The City of Laredo has released some data on commercial, non-commercial, and pedestrian traffic through our bridges in March.

The numbers are compared to 2019.



Trade in March has increased by 3.2%.

In 2019, more than 155,000 commercial vehicles crossed. This month, more than 160,000 have crossed.

Non-commercial traffic decreased by 17.1% and pedestrian traffic dropped by 22.9%.

These numbers show that trade has not been affected during these times, but the amount of people coming in has. This is likely due to the restrictions of people crossing into the U.S. because of the pandemic.

If you'd like to take a look at those numbers you can visit the City of Laredo website.