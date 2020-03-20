Bridge temporarily restricts all non-essential crossers

Some changes are coming to the U.S./Mexico border.

Friday, the Trump Administration announced they are putting restrictions into place that limit who can cross the border. The measures are being done to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Those limitations are similar to those implemented with Canada.

They apply to what they are referring to as non-essesntial crossers. That basically applies to tourist and recreational crossers.

Who is does not apply to is to U.S. citizens, legal residents, people with work visas, and international trade and commerce.

Miguel Conchas, President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, says that while businesses support the move it will undoubtedly affect the local economy.

"Of course we have the situation with coronavirus, we already expected there would be difficulties, but now if the new regulations are imposed with people crossing that's going to make matters worse."

The restrictions go into place at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 20th.

No timeline has been discussed as to how long the restrictions will be placed at the border.

Coming up tonight on KGNS, we'll have a live report from one of the international bridges on how people affected will deal with the temporary rules.