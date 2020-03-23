Bridge temporarily restricts all non-essential travel

Its the first Monday since the United States and Mexico's mutual agreement to restrict travel for those leaving Mexico and entering into the U.S.

CBP agents have guidelines of what is deemed an "essential" reason for crossing, and what is considered "non-essential, " which CBP agents classify as tourism purposes, like sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events.

Some of the people that usually cross over legally for their personal reasons were turned away because of the new guidelines in place.

"I wanted to go over to buy cigarettes, but they didn't let me."

One woman tried to continue her normal routine of coming into the United States so that she can donate plasma, as she claims she always does.

But she was denied entry, and for her that's a problem because her family depends on that money.

CBP's guidelines say that individuals traveling to work in the United States are considered "essential," but for Eric Fernandez, his job of attending an auction to buy cars, was not allowed.

"I showed them my card and they didn't let me pass. I told them I was going to an auction and they didn't let me pass. They told me I have to go back and work from Mexico. My boss buys cars from the auction, he has employees from both sides so he can import them. I feel bad but that's the way life is."



Even for those that were allowed to enter, had something to say about how much life has changed.

"You can only go from work to your house, and your house to work. I can't go see my girlfriend because they're fining people, they said. It's very difficult."

CBP agents have the final say-so as to who is allowed to enter.

According to the mandate by the White House, restrictions will be in affect for at least thirty days or more, if necessary.

