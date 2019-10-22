Bridges Project educates youth about mental health

The City of Laredo Health Department is trying to reach out the youth in our community.

They hosted a presentation at Laredo College to talk about mental health, which was part of a program called the “Bridges Project,” which also talks about substance use treatment and free comprehensive HIV and hepatitis C testing services.

The health department has partnered with various local behavioral health care organizations.

They are enhancing and promoting physical and mental health wellness in the community through this program.

"For their mental health, you know all of these things,” said Fernando Navarro, licensed professional counselor. “We have these things where we think that it is for crazy people and stuff like that, but it’s actually again, we treat people with stress, with anxiety, depression, and that there is help out there."

The licensed professional counselor says mental health can happen at any time and at any age, and you can seek help.