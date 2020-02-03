Briefly Colder Wednesday/Thursday Morning

A thick band of moisture 10,000' to 20,000' up will move to our east, allowing for sunnier skies Tuesday. With the sunshine, temperatures in our tropical airmass will become quite warm. A much cooler airmass from the Great Plains will arrive around sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures will hold nearly steady from early morning through the day, cooling to the 30's by dawn Thursday. The cold airmass will quickly depart to our east with moderating temperatures Thursday afternoon, and warm air returning by Friday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low around or a bit above 60. partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the high 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, temperatures near 60 during the day, the mid to high 30's by Thursday dawn. Sunny Thursday, high in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy Friday through Sunday, highs around 80. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the high 80's.