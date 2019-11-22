Bright Sunny Weekend, Then Warmer

An airmass from the Great Plains will bring sunny mild days with low humidity and crisp cool nights this weekend. As the dry airmass exits to the east, warmer winds will return from the south by Monday.A cold front from the Great Plains will stall out near our area Wednesday with cloudier and slightly cooler weather. Tropical winds from the south may return to the area Thursday...it is still a bit early to indicate that the Wednesday and Thursday forecast is set in stone.

I'm expecting clearing tonight, low in the low 50's. Sunny with low humidity Saturday and Sunday, cool nights, high in the low 70's Saturday, the high 70's Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the mid to high 70's.