Bright future for historic downtown theater

The city of Laredo, its managers and council have been working towards getting people to visit downtown by revitalizing some iconic areas.

These places include the Plaza Theatre, Hamilton parking lot and the Benavides-Herrera house.

The Plaza Theatre lights were restored about a month ago so now whenever anyone walks or drives by between the hours of 6 pm to 6 am they see the bright green lights.

The Hamilton parking lot sign also underwent changes to the lighting itself, however the sign is still is original in order to keep the rustic look to it.

Lastly, the Benavides-Herrera house which is located at the corner grant street just received a fresh coat of paint.

