Bringing guns into Mexico illegal without proper documentation

With thousands of people crossing the border to spend the holidays in Mexico, many will also be headed out there to take part in some hunting.

Customs and Border Protection want to remind people who go into Mexico for this purpose that taking any firearms or ammo into Mexico is illegal. However, there are proper documents that can be filled out that makes it okay and the process is actually very simple.

This is done so Customs can verify all of the serial numbers and registrations on not only the guns but the ammunition headed out of the country.

The process is then repeated when returning to make sure all the documentation is in place for guns and ammo headed back into the country.