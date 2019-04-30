Bringing honor and integrity to Laredo Sector Border Patrol

The men and women in green are being asked by their new leader to carry themselves with honor and integrity.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez

Despite the conduct, the community has seen from some former agents in the past, the Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent is speaking out about his goals for the future of the agency.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez says his vision for the agency is to be the most professional law enforcement agency in the country, which starts with the men and women in uniform.

Since Chavez arrived back in September 16th of last year, he has been talking to the agents about their responsibilities.

Chavez says he has been implementing his leadership priorities as it relates to integrity and fairness.

Before the start of Chief Chavez’s journey, several situations have come about with some former agents.

Just last April, former BP supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles was arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Hernandez.

In September, former BP supervisor Juan David Ortiz confessed to the murder of four people and the kidnapping of another.

Chavez says incidents like the murder cases involving Ortiz and Burgos-Aviles do not reflect the agency as a whole.

He says the vast majority of the agents are hardworking, honest, diligent and self-controlled people who do the right thing on and off duty.

Unfortunately, there is a small percentage who choose to violate the law.

Chavez not only wants to restore integrity to the agency but also confidence within the public.

Although Chavez says some of his agents already share his ideology, he aims to instill this in every single agent in the Laredo Sector.

Chief Chavez says he will also continue to proactively identify, access and resolve any potential issues faced by the agency.