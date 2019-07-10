Bringing new life to a forgotten treasure

A local non-profit theatre group is reviving a forgotten part of our state park.

The production group “Break a Leg Productions” dusted off the cobwebs of the Lake Casa Blanca Amphitheater space four years ago, when they did its rendition of “Into the Woods” and now they' are doing it again this year with its production of 'Shipwrecked.'

Before they brought back life to the area, the space hadn't been used for nearly 30 years.

Break a Leg Productions board member Tony Bondoc says when they first proposed the idea to Lake Casa Blanca, they were thrilled for someone to use the space after so many years.

Bondoc says working with Lake Casa Blanca has been a blessing; not only have they been supportive, they have also been really excited for the community to come out and enjoy the event.

He says what's unique about hosting a play at the location is once the show starts, the audience is able to see the sunset and the stars shine bright above.

It's definitely a fun way to spend time with your family at one of the lake's precious treasures.

You can watch the production of 'Shipwrecked' at the Lake Casa Blanca Amphitheatre July 26th-27t, August 2nd-3rd and August 9th-10th at 8:30 p.m.

General admission is only five dollars.