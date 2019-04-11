British grocery chain apologizes for ‘racist’ Easter chocolates

A British grocery store chain is apologizing for selling chocolate ducklings that some people suggested were racist.

Waitrose & Partner sold a trio of Easter ducklings in white, milk, and dark chocolate versions.

The names of the ducks were "fluffy," "crispy," and "ugly.” The ugly duckling was the one made of dark chocolate.

After complaints on social media, Waitrose pulled the product off the shelves.

"We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offense," Waitrose said in a statement.

The chain has changed the labels and restocked the candy.

