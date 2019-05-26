Brothers, 5 and 6, found dead at bottom of Fla. swimming pool

The drowning deaths of two young boys are investigation after their mother says they jumped a fence to swim in the neighborhood pool while she was sleeping.

Brothers 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph and 5-year-old Branario Minto were pronounced dead after family members found them unresponsive in the neighborhood swimming pool. (Source: Family photo/WPLG/CNN)

Family members discovered brothers 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph and 5-year-old Branario Minto at the bottom of the swimming pool Wednesday night at the Silver Palms Apartment Complex. Their mother says she tried to pull her sons from the pool, but it was too late.

When first responders arrived on scene, both boys were unresponsive, according to deputies. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“I will always miss my babies, that's all. And I'm sorry, Ja'Kye. I'm sorry, Branario. They're only 5, and they're only 6,” mother Wildine Joseph said.

Joseph says she believes the boys snuck out of their home while she was asleep and jumped the pool’s fence, which was locked and closed. She says the brothers were taking lessons, but at least one still did not know how to swim.

“He thought he could swim, but he could not swim,” she said.

Deputies say the drownings are under investigation. They are asking for anyone who may have seen the boys as they headed to the pool area to come forward.

The victims’ 4-month-old and 1-year-old siblings were removed from the home by Child Protective Services as part of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2019 WPLG, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.