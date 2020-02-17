Bruni Elementary proclaims today as "Heatwave Day"

KGNS News is celebrating our very own chief meteorologist Richard "Heatwave" Berler.

On February 14th Heatwave celebrated 40 years of serving our community.

On Monday morning, Heatwave was invited to Antonio M. Bruni Elementary to continue the festivities.

In a ceremony, Laredo I.S.D. officials proclaimed it "Heatwave Day" at Bruni Elementary.

The Bruni students welcomed heatwave with open arms and of course with a lovely cake.

Heatwave got to speak to the kids about his passion for weather and his on-air experience for the past 40 years here in the Gateway City.