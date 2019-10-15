Brush Country Trail Riders hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

A local organization is inviting the community to take their horse to the old town road for a good cause.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Brush Country Trail Riders are hosting its 14th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Trail Ride.

Every year the Trail Riders puts together this event to collect funds for cancer patients.

Participants can bring their own horse, or they can simply show up and borrow a horse and ride.

It’s not just about horses and hay, there will also be plenty of food, door prizes and a barrel race.

Donation for riders are $25.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Mercy Ministries, who will help those who are battling cancer.

The event will take place on Saturday, October, 19th.

The ride will start at Life Downs at around 9 a.m., registration begins at 7 a.m.