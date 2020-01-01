Brush fire breaks out in north Laredo New Year's Eve evening

Holiday celebrations in north Laredo took a dangerous turn after fireworks sparked a blaze near the brush behind a local amusement center.

According to witnesses who provided video and pictures, the fire broke out at around 8:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

A viewer, who lives feet away from where the fire took place, says fire officials responded quickly and were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading.

Fireworks are once again believed to be the origin of the blaze.

The fire broke out in a brush area behind several homes located near the Pla Mor family entertainment center along the 3200 block of Imperial.

No one was charged in the incident, but law enforcement is still warning people about the use of fireworks within city limits.