Brush fire burns 3 acres of grass in north Laredo

Fire fighters put out a brush fire in north Laredo Monday afternoon.

Laredo's Parks and Leisure Department reports that the fire burned about 3 acres of grass at North Central Park.

A witness says she spotted the fire on the way to her home. She adds she saw the fire grow to the point it was able to reach a couple of the palm trees at the park.

"I live on Longhorn Street and I was coming down to see where the fire was cause I thought it was a house, so I passed it and I saw two guys from the City that work in the park. They were burning trash in the trash bin, where you pick up the trash, they had wood in there and they were burning it and that's how the fire started."

City officials have not confirmed whether or not City employees may have been the cause of the fire, only that the dumpster was on fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.