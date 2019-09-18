Bud Light unveils Area-51-themed merch

A popular beer company is offering a stellar deal, literally.

Bud Light representatives say they are offering free beer to aliens.

It's Anheuser-Busch’s way of welcoming any aliens who escape Area 51.

Hoping that ET cracks a cold one before phoning home, there's even a limited-edition alien pack.

Along with shirts, koozies, hats, and jackets.

Of course it's all in response to the buzz surrounding the tongue-in-cheek "Storm Area 51" event.

In case you're wondering-- the cans are only on sale in Nevada, California, and Arizona.