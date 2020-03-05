Buffalo Wild Wings giving sports fanatics the chance to live at the bar

Some people metaphorically live at the bar during March Madness but Buffalo Wild Wings is giving you the chance to make it literal.

It's building a bed-and-breakfast-style pop-up living space inside its restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.

It's called BnB dubs.

A commercial says the "B" stands for beer, buzzer beaters, bunk beds and bathrobes and oddly there is no breakfast.

In a contest, two winners plus one friend each can stay there for one night during March Madness.

To enter, post a video explaining why you're the ultimate march madness fan on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag "BnB dubs contest" and tag a friend.

Winners will be announced on March 15th.