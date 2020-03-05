Buffalo Wild Wings giving sports fanatics the chance to live at the bar

CHICAGO, IL (CNN) - Some people metaphorically live at the bar during March Madness but Buffalo Wild Wings is giving you the chance to make it literal.
It's building a bed-and-breakfast-style pop-up living space inside its restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.
It's called BnB dubs.
A commercial says the "B" stands for beer, buzzer beaters, bunk beds and bathrobes and oddly there is no breakfast.
In a contest, two winners plus one friend each can stay there for one night during March Madness.
To enter, post a video explaining why you're the ultimate march madness fan on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag "BnB dubs contest" and tag a friend.
Winners will be announced on March 15th.