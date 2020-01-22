Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if big game goes into OT

Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The chicken wings chain is betting with fans that this year's big bowl will not go into overtime.

If it does, it says it will give free wings to everyone in the United States and Canada.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Vegas sports betters believe there's a ten-percent chance that the game will go into overtime.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2nd.

