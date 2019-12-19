Buffalo Wings & Rings serving up holiday things

Since Christmas is about six days away, a local restaurant is promoting its Yuletide menu for those looking to chow down and get into the holiday spirit.

Buffalo Wings and Rings is a restaurant that is known for a great place to eat and watch some sports.

With the holidays in full swing, the restaurant is serving up some special holiday themed foods and drinks.

This month they are promoting their Bob Cratchit holiday fried chicken and Christmas past cocktail.

These items could be ordered and possibly used for any get together during the holiday weekend.

The restaurant is located at 9651 McPherson Road.

For any questions about promotions and orders, you can call (956) 722-9464.