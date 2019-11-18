Build your own majestic shakes over at Marble Slab!

A local ice cream shop is giving parents a chance to bond with their children during a majestic shake making class.

With the Christmas holiday almost a month away, many might be looking to treat themselves to some sweets and even some frozen treats.

Marble Slab will be hosting a shake making class where kids can learn the secrets of making a delicious ice cream shake.

Participants will get a chance to blend some ice cream and milk and add sprinkles and cherries on top or whichever topping they prefer.

The event will take place on November 21st and then again on December 19th over at the Mall Del Norte Kiosk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

