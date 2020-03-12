Building and Planning Department to relocate to new facility

The City of Laredo’s Building and Planning Departments will have limited service this Friday as they plan to relocate to their new offices at 1413 Houston Street.

Starting on Monday, March 16th, both departments will be relocated.

Anyone looking to do business with either department is advised to expect additional wait times on Friday or visit them at their new offices.

Visitors can expect a greater level of detail in regards to customer satisfaction during their appointments.

One of the key additions to the new office space is the inclusion of various conference and meeting rooms that are available for visitors to privately discuss any questions or matters they may have regarding the reason for their visit.

For more information, you can call (956) 794-1625.