Bulkhead Project tabled by City Council

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A project that is considered a border security infrastructure is tabled by City Council.
The Bulkhead Project was one of the items up for discussion at Monday's meeting.
The project is what City officials are calling an alternative to the border wall.
Citizens urged officials to table the item, which council immediately did.
Tricia Cortez from the Rio Grande International Study Center urged officials to stop border wall planning and construction until the coronavirus is defeated.