Bull Run collects school supplies for students

Local kids got a chance to enjoy a fierce competition at the Freddie Benavides Sports Complex just before the start of school.

During the final weekend of summer break, city and county officials organized south Laredo’s first Bull Run Bi-Atholon and Dry Mud Obstacle Course.

The event included an intense obstacle course involving dry mud, wet mud climbing, jumping and carrying sandbags through the water.

This was the first event where hundreds of participants had a chance to get involved while also giving back to local students.

Admission into the event involved a simple donation of a backpack with school supplies.

Organizers say they were inspired by the Spartan Runs and the Mudruns the city has held in the past.