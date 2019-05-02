Burger King serves up ‘not-so-happy’ meals

Mental health is a serious business, but Burger King is addressing the issue with a side of humor.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the chain is offering “Real Meals.”

“Burger King … understands that no one is happy all the time,” the company said. “The new boxes, dubbed Real Meals, come in a variety of different moods – and ‘happy’ isn’t one of them.”

BK is looking at you, McDonald’s.

The Real Meal mood choices during May are Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal and DGAF Meal. All of them feature a Whopper, fries and a drink.

But unlike the Happy Meal, there’s no toy.

“Where’s the toy?” Erick Inc. inquired on Twitter.

“At the toy store,” Burger King coyly responded.

No one’s going to be happy about that.

Burger King also released a video to go with the promotion. It puts a spin on the restaurant’s classic “Have It Your Way” catchphrase, changing it to “Feel Your Way”.

