Burglary call turns out to be a Roomba Vacuum

Oregon Police responding to a burglary call ended up catching the culprit which turned out to be a Roomba vacuum trapped in a woman's bathroom!

It all started when a woman called 911 to report a stranger was in her bathroom.

She said the person had locked the door, and she could see shadows moving under the door.

Deputies soon surrounded the home, used a loudspeaker to make commands, and brought in a k-9.

They finally went in with their guns drawn.

The deputy who wrote the report said, after they breached the bathroom door, they found the Roomba and a thoroughly vacuumed floor.