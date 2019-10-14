Burglary suspect told cops they’d never find him; Then they looked in his attic

When a detective from the Wharton Police Department told Jason San Miguel he was wanted for burglary on Friday, San Miguel said no officer would ever find him.

But the officers were up to the challenge and they found San Miguel the next morning in his attic.

The department said San Miguel had originally told the detective that he would turn himself in when he was ready to do so. Whether he was ready or not, they led him from his home in handcuffs.

Police turned to the community for help finding San Miguel. Officers implored the public to share their department’s Facebook post featuring photo of him and his car. and help law enforcement bring him in.

While it is not clear if social media actually led to the arrest, police are still grateful for anyone who clicked share.

“We’d like to thank all who shared this post, and our officers who had to brave the itchy insulation that Jason exposed them to,” the department wrote.

