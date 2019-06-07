Burglary suspect turns out to be lost deer

Authorities in Texas got an unexpected surprise after they were called out to a burglary and found a deer who had lost his way.

Police in Lufkin stormed into a home after a resident heard shattered glass which he thought was someone trying to break in.

An officer arrived at the scene saw found a broken window, and saw something moving inside which is when he called for backup.

Moments later, an entry team arrives and moves through the broken window.

It didn’t take long to discover that the intruder was a deer.

One of the officers grabbed a chair to wrangle the doe out of the house and minutes later the buck was able to dart out of door.

Luckily there were no injuries; however, the deer caused quite a mess for the homeowner to pick up.