An alleged break-in is caught on camera.

The incident happened on May 12th at around one in the morning.

Surveillance footage taken from a learning center in the Concord Hills area shows several items being stolen including three TV’s, a laptop, keys to a school vehicle, a speaker and a globe.

The business owner Annette Ugalde- Bonugli says after nine years, this is the first time they have been broken into and goes on to claim the incident is connected to a criminal group.