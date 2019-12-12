Burgos' attorneys request psychological evaluation

Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is the man accused of killing 27-year-old Griselda Hernandez and baby Dominick.

He had another day in court where his defense team requested to have his trial moved later than anticipated.

This was mainly having to do with not being able to meet the some deadlines before the trial, which was set to take place in March of 2020, but the State, also had some testing they've not been able to get results from.

Thursday afternoon his defense team presented a motion to have the trial pushed back one more year, until March of 2021.

Burgo's lead attorney, Eduardo Pena, listed several reasons as to why they needed more time to prepare.

Documents obtained by KGNS regarding the request for continuance, show that Burgos' attorneys are requesting an independent psychological evaluation for Burgos with Doctor John Mathew Fabian, plus more testimonies from witnesses.

During hearing, the State of Texas also mentioned they needed more time to get results for evidence sent for testing.

"The biological fluids we want to test we didn't even know existed until we met with the medical examiner in Corpus."

In the end, Judge Joe Lopez approved the motion to move the trial, leaving Griselda and Domick's family heartbroken and waiting for justice one more year.

As of now, jury selection will begin in the last week of January of 2021.

Test results they are waiting on include possible evidence of tire marks and gloves.

Burgos remains behind bars without bond, and with a new trial date on March of 2021.