Burn off those holiday calories at Crunch Fitness!

If you are dreading that holiday weight gain, a local fitness center is inviting you to stay one step ahead of the curve while also giving back to a worthy cause.

With Thanksgiving a couple of weeks away, Crunch Fitness is offering a promotion where new members can pay $0 for enrollment, all they need to do is donate four non-perishable food items.

These donations will go back to the Bethany House to provide those in need with a nice warm meal this holiday season.

Crunch has weights, workout machines, spinning and Zumba class and of course personal training sessions.

Right now you can get three personal training sessions when you sign up with the peak membership.

For more information, you can call Crunch at (956) 712-2828 or stop by 6415 Polaris Drive.