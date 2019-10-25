Bus Stop Crash Caught On Camera

Residents of one Columbus, Ohio neighborhood are calling for change after a terrifying traffic crash at a school bus stop seriously injured a child earlier this week.

Columbus Police said the child was waiting for the bus at S. Champion Avenue and E. Whittier Street when two cars collided in the intersection. One of the cars careened off the road and into the child.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a few other students suffered minor injuries.

Some residents living near the intersection said accidents are a common occurrence.

Kenneth Reyes said when the city removed a traffic light from the intersection in 2014 and replaced it with a stop sign on S. Champion, a bad situation got worse.

“Now people don’t see that stop sign,” Reyes said. “When there was a light there, it was a whole lot better. Since they put the stop sign up, it’s been accidents, accidents. I mean you can count on an accident every week.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qGhp7P