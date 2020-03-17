Businesses affected due to coronavirus outbreak

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses across the country have been affected by the virus.

Corporations, business owners and employers are all taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Big chain movie theaters such as Regal, AMC and the Alamo Drafthouse have announced they will be closing their doors for the time being.

Meanwhile, Cinemark says it will keep its doors open with special accommodations.

Their hours will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and they will also split the theater occupancy in half to allow patrons to practice social distancing.

The family amusement business, Main Event also announced on Tuesday that it will suspend operations at least until the end of the month.

Fast food restaurants have started closing their lobby areas but are still serving customers via drive-thru, curbside and delivery.

Those restaurants include McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A, Firehouse Subs, Taco Palenque as well as several others.