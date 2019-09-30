Local businesses hurt from water boil advisory

The water boil advisory from over the weekend not only affected residents, but entrepreneurs as well.

A small business owner who operates in one of the affected areas spoke with KGNS's Brenda Camacho on whether or not the advisory has put his business in hot water.

David Lira’s restaurant falls into the water warning advisory, and he is looking at it through the perspective of both a resident and a business owner.

Many businesses have been struggling because of the advisory, since many of them serve fountain drinks, which cannot be made without water. However, according to Lira he had no problem at all at his restaurant.

"I'm operating my restaurant, but with bottles of water. I don't sell glasses of water. I don't even own a fountain machine,” says Lira.

His decision to cut out the fountain machine long ago worked out in his favor when the boil water notice came into effect.

However, other businesses in town can't say the same for themselves.

Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, "We deal with businesses constantly that were affected. I'm talking about restaurants, hotels, things of that nature that deal with customers constantly. I know yesterday many were affected where they couldn't sell fountain drinks, coffee, things of that nature."

Conchas says he doesn't' remember seeing a situation like this come about in the city. He encourages businesses under the advisory to make sure they follow any advice coming from the City.

Lira says he'll continue doing his part in making sure everyone is safe.

Officials with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce urge businesses to reach out to them if they have questions at 722-9895.