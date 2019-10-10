Businesses recovering after water advisory

Businesses affected by the water boil notice are recovering from the inconvenience with curiosity.

We caught up with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce President, Miguel Conchas, who tells us that the end of the notice was met with more questions from small business owners in east, central, and south of Laredo.

Restaurant owners in particular are confused about whether or not they should use the water just yet.

Conchas says one business owner told him that the last ten day was rough on sales.

"We talked to one of the larger chains who happens to have five restaurants in the zone. He was telling me that businesses dropped by 25% during these periods. Because many customers, basically if there's no fountain drinks, simply avoid going to the restaurant and go someplace else."

Conchas suggested that the city host a forum for businesses who still have questions about what the end of the notice means for them.