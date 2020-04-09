Businesses in Nuevo Laredo affected by coronavirus pandemic

While many local businesses are feeling the economic decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, the effects are also being felt in our sister city as well.

Many of the Maquiladora plants in Nuevo Laredo have decided to shut down during this pandemic.

That has resulted in over 6,000 Maquiladora employees being temporarily sent home in response to concerns over safety.

A Maquiladora employee representative says they have been able to negotiate for a percentage of the worker's salary to still be paid during the crisis.

He adds that worker safety is their top priority.