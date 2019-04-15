Businesses offering special deals on Tax Day

With Tax Day in full swing, several businesses and restaurants are offering special discounts.

Many businesses across the country are offering rewards to weary taxpayers.

Retail Menot says consumers can save this year on food, apparel, travel, fitness and more.

Applebee's is offering its strawberry dollarita for just $1 all month long.

If you need to shred your tax documents, Office Depot and Office Max, are offering up to five pounds of free shredding through April 27th.

Meanwhile, Macy's is offering 40-percent off women's shoes when you buy two or more pairs.

