Bye Bye Beautiful Spring Weather!

We had a beautiful spring-like weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s; best of all, we never got above that 90-degree mark.

Now as we head into the second full week of May, things are going to start to warm up.

On Monday, we are going to wake up humid in the low 70s and that's because we are going to be expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

By the afternoon, we could see a high of 88 degrees, but of course with the heat index and humidity, it could feel hotter.

Now as we enter Tuesday, things start to get back to the 90s, we are expecting a high of 91.

By the middle of the week, we get into the mid 90s and it will stay that way on Thursday and even on Friday.

By Friday and Saturday, we could see a slight chance of rain, with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s.

Overall, it looks like the heat is right back at it again!