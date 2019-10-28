Man arrested in connection to missing girl's death out on bond

The man accused of disposing of the body of Myriam Camarillo is out on bail.

According to the Webb County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales is out on a $60,000 bond since last Wednesday.

He is facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the corpse of the tragic death of the 27-year-old woman who allegedly left with Carrizales to his home.

According to court documents, Carrizales told authorities they did drugs.

Days later, her body was found by authorities in a plastic bucket.

Carrizales fled to Mexico when authorities came to his home to investigate, but was later arrested under no bond.

His first court appearance will be for arraignment on November 26th at the 111th District Court.

