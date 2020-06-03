City Council to use federal funding to revive economy

The pandemic's economic impact on Laredoans is on the City's mind as they are working on a plan to recover from it financially.

With nearly $15 million of federal CARES Act money set to come into the City of Laredo, they now need to figure out where that money will best be served.

"We need to inject money into our economy now, we need to inject money back into the people and businesses as quickly as possible."

City Council is looking to the CARES Act for help in bringing back the economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because Laredo is a smaller community, they're getting their stimulus money from the state, who then portions it out.



For the first wave, the city has received 2.9 of the nearly 15 million dollars.

"75 percent of your first 20 percent needs to be spent on directly COVID related expenses and in addition to that, once you get past the 20 percent and into that other 80 percent of funding, that funding is based on reimbursement phases, so if you spent another million dollars on masks you can send your receipt in for a million dollars, and then you get your million dollars back until you drop down all your funding," said Teclo Garcia, of the Economic Development Department.

Council's main concern is not so much how to pay for PPE, but rather how to help small businesses and workforce retraining.

"Especially in that second 80 percent is that you can use that funding for corona related expenses, direct expenses, and only 25 percent of that can be used in non corona related direct expenses, such as small business assistance, any sort of economic development."

Mayor Pete Saenz asked management and the economic development department to come back to council with a plan to best utilize these funds.

The City of Laredo has spent nearly $3 million in COVID-19 response expenses.