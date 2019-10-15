CBP agriculture specialists seize pork, chicken, and heroin

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists made a sizable seize this week, intercepting a total of 99 pounds of deeply concealed pork, raw poultry, and heroin from a passenger vehicle at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“Our frontline CBP agriculture specialists, working in tandem with CBP agriculture specialist canine enforcement teams demonstrated outstanding vigilance and seized a well-hidden load of prohibited agricultural items as well as heroin,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their tireless dedication to protecting American agriculture helps to advance CBP’s border security mission and protect America’s economic security.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 8th at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a car was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, and with the assistance of a canine enforcement team, CBP agriculture specialists seized a total of 66 pounds of pork and 33 pounds of raw poultry hidden within the vehicle panels and seats. Additional examination by CBP officers revealed a personal-use quantity of heroin.

CBP agriculture specialists issued a $1,000 penalty and the vehicle was seized in connection with this enforcement action.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S.

