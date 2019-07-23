CBP Agriculture Specialists discover rare pests in shipments

U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered a rare finding in various shipments at our ports of entry.

CBP Agriculture Specialists confirm the sighting of three rare pests, one of which is a first time find not just here in Laredo but in the entire United States.

Back in June, while inspecting a shipment of cut flowers at the World Trade Bridge, officers discovered a rare squash bug.

A couple of days later, while inspecting a shipment of papaya, agriculture specialists captured a rare butterfly.

Both insects were quarantined as both are plant feeders that are not native to the U.S. however, they were a first of its kind interception here in Laredo.

The U.S. Agriculture Department was also able to confirm a pest that was found back in February as a first time find at any ports of the U.S. ports of entry.

While inspecting sample bundles of cut palm at the Columbia Bridge, specialists found a Butterfly Pupa which was then sent over to D.C. for further research.

The papaya shipment was denied entry into the U.S. and sent back to Mexico but the cut flower and greenery shipments were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for treatment.

According to CBP, pests that are not known to be from the United States may be detrimental to our nation’s agriculture industry.