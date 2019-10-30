CBP reports on total number of bridge apprehensions

Local officials react to the announcement of all the activity happening at the nation's ports of entry.

Source: MGN Online

During the 2019 fiscal year, CBP announced that they have caught 126,000 people who were trying to get into the country illegally.

Agents also stopped $75 million in unreported currency from coming into the country.

Drug seizures continue to be a huge problem on the border, the biggest increase being methamphetamine which has seen a 68% increase in busts.

Human trafficking remains a problem.

The 2019 fiscal year ended September 31st.