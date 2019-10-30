CBP reports on total number of bridge apprehensions

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local officials react to the announcement of all the activity happening at the nation's ports of entry.
Source: MGN Online
During the 2019 fiscal year, CBP announced that they have caught 126,000 people who were trying to get into the country illegally.
Agents also stopped $75 million in unreported currency from coming into the country.
Drug seizures continue to be a huge problem on the border, the biggest increase being methamphetamine which has seen a 68% increase in busts.
Human trafficking remains a problem.
The 2019 fiscal year ended September 31st.