CBP warns of agricultural items that cannot be crossed

As the U.S./Mexico border community observes the All Souls Day, Día de los Muertos, holiday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials want to let you know the do's and don'ts on what can cross into the U.S.

Wednesday morning, bridge officials warned the public of trying to cross certain agricultural items used in holiday decorations.

This includes citrus fruit such as oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges, and sweet limes, which will not be allowed.

Also not allowed are guavas, mangoes, peaches and pomegranates.

Failure to declare these items can result in hefty fines.

“There is a penalty for that not declaring agricultural items,” said Carlos Ramos from CBP. “Brings a penalty of 300 dollars, 500 to a 1000 if it's a commercial deportation, or 500 dollars if it’s a sensory violation.”

The traveling public can learn more about what food items they can bring or not bring to the U.S. by visiting the CBP website on the "Know before you go" guide link.