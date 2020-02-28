CBP Commissioner discusses next year's budget

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan appeared before the house appropriations committee to discuss next year's budget.

The 15.6 billion in discretionary funds include over two and half billion dollars set aside to advance CBP's mission.

The government is looking at four critical areas, border security, trade & travel, integrated operations and mission support.

Morgan emphasized the CBP's responsibility of keeping the American people safe and said, "CBP protects the United States from terroristic threats, prevents the illegal entry of inadmissible people and contraband and facilitates lawful trade and travel."