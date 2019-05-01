CBP Officers close to returning to Laredo bridges

It’s been several weeks since Customs and Border Protection officers from Laredo’s ports of entry were reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley to help with the influx of migrants affecting those bridges.

Now travelers will see a relief when it comes to traffic and wait times.

Last month CBP reassigned 545 agents to McAllen from various ports of entry. Out of the 545 agents, roughly 80 were pulled from Laredo’s bridges.

The loss of those officers created long wait times, lasting almost eight hours a day and would reduce cross border traffic.

Now Congressman Cuellar says 225 of the officers are returning to their regular assignments, including those here in Laredo.

What isn’t clear is just how many of those 225 are back in Laredo or when the remaining officers are scheduled to return.

It’s a question that even the acting Secretary of Homeland Security has at the moment.

Congressman Cuellar says he will continue to advocate for the five separate proposals he made to the administration to help deal with the program that will help keep problems at Laredo bridges to a minimum.