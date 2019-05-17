CBP Officers return to Laredo ports of entry

More of the officers re-assigned from Laredo’s ports to help Border Patrol with humanitarian efforts at other ports are back in the Gateway City.

In April, Homeland Security moved 545 officers from the southwest border 300 of those CBP officers were from Laredo field offices.

The re-assignment was meant to help with the huge number of migrants being processed at certain border crossings.

So far, 165 of the 300 agents are back in Laredo performing their regular duties.

In their place, the Transportation Security Administration will instead re-assign nearly 600 of its staff to help the Department of Homeland Security.

TSA officers from airport security checkpoints are not part of the re-assignment.