CBP adds temporary roadway to World Trade Bridge

The City of Laredo along with Customs and Border Protection has unveiled a new temporary roadway at one of the city’s ports of entry.

Last month, the city entered into a small donation agreement with CBP and the General Services Administration to allow the creation of a new temporary road at the World Trade Bridge.

CBP has seen an increase in northbound cargo by three to five percent; as a result, they have decided to open this roadway, which will help alleviate traffic congestion, specifically the northbound FAST lane trucks without cargo.

CBP says roughly 500 trailers are processed at the port daily.

The temporary roadway will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.